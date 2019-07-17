Clear

Restore holds customer appreciation day

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:14 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

work program. back to you. for 15 years... the "wabash valley habitat restore" in terre haute has helped countless families. leaders say they could not have done it without you... that's because the store relies solely on your donations. to say thank you... customers enjoyed raffles... free food and 15-percent off their purchase today. when you buy from the "restore"... every penny goes back to "wabash valley habitat for humanity". the organization uses it on supplies to build homes for deserving families. "i think like 10 dollars provides a box of nails. so this, one little purchase here, can make such a big difference for a family out there... and to think that no matter what you're doing, you can play a small role in a big part." the "habitat the "habitat restore" is open today through saturday in terre haute. we've posted the hours on your screen. they're also accepting donations for items to sell. staff members say they'll accept just about anything... except mattresses and box springs. for more on how to donate... call the
