Gateway to Work program changes Medicaid requirements for members

Gateway to Work program changes Medicaid requirements for members

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

changes may have impacted how some hoosiers get their medical coverage. on news 10 first at five we told you that medicaid recipients in the "gateway to work the "gateway to work progam" now have to report the hours they've worked to receive benefits. news 10's jada huddlestun explains what those in the program can expect. not only does the gateway to work program provide medical coverage.. it helps connect members with ways to look for work.. train for jobs.. and complete volunteer work. i spoke with jennifer walthall at family and social services administration. she says this isn't a way to hurt those receving these benefits.. but rather a way to improve the services. pk} the gateway to work program requires those enrolled to report 20 hours of work per month until september. the number of hours will continue to grow until it reaches 80 hours of work per month starting july 20-20. those behind the changes say it's important to help people get back on their feet. "we've tried to be really comprehensive about people where this is not the right time for them to think about going back to work or school, but those individuals that really are ready it might be their gateway for job training and those sorts of things." some in the the community think this may help people find full time work in the long run. "if you start with 20, you may find that if you can 20 you can probably do 40, or you may find that hey i really like working. i want to work more." others say they've seen people abuse the system. they hope this stops people from doing so. "there are people that will take advantage of it, but those people that are taking advantage of it are hurting the people that can't work. they're fully able to work, but have no incentive to go to work because they have money coming in." coming in." now just to note.. this does not impact all medicaid recipients. just the nearly 70-thousand hoosiers enrolled in the gateway to
