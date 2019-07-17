Speech to Text for Sheriff's department gets new vehicle for water rescues

"this year".. "many counties" have been dealing with "more rain than expected".. and "an increase in flash flooding" and this has "1"-county stepping-up to be prepared. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. explains.. "how the crawford county sheriff's office" is getting prepared "fo the next emergency". /////// "the new vehicle that sits behind the crawford county sheriff's department has been making residents do double takes. the large military vehicle is intended to help rescue those who are stuck in flood waters. every year the wabash and embarass river floods. this causes issues in towns like hutsonville, palestine, and hardinville. the county responds to nearly a half dozen water rescues a year. crawford county sheriff william rutan says the department decided it was time to get a vehicle to help those rescues. after reaching out to a military surplus organization.. the department ended up with a lav 300. the amphibious vehicle has already been suited for police work.. including lights and cameras. and it didn't even cost the department a dime. "this is a little more than i was hoping for. but it will do the job and do it well. and it will go above and beyond." "the sheriff hopes to use the vehicle for other operations. at the top of the hour i'll have what those applications are. in crawford county, gary brian news 10."