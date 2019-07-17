Speech to Text for Terre Haute Humane Society facing parvo issues with some cats

"animal "animal dumping" is only one of the challenges "the shelter" is currently facing. there's also "a disease concern". "the shelter" has recently experienced a few cases of what's commonly referred to "as feline parvo" in kittens". "experts say".. it's a highly contagious virus. "precautionary measures" are in place. "the humane society" is "not" accepting.. or, adopting-out any cats for "3"-weeks.