Animal dumping at the humane society

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with this hot weather.. "animals left outside" could be "in danger". it's "a warning".. after people "illegally dumped animals" at a local shelter. news 10's "tilly marlatt".. is "live" "at the terre haute humane society". she tells us "exactly what happened". ////// six cats have been left here at the shelter since monday. they were left outside in crates without water.. and in the heat. the humane society has video of people dumping the animals. take a look at the video on your screen. it shows two separate incidents which happened in a 24-hour time period. the "6"-cats are doing well. i do want to note.. i couldn't visit them today due to a separate issue. the humane society wants to remind people dumping animals is illegal. the vigo county animal ordinance has fines in place for pets that are left illegally. director, sarah valentine encourages pet owners to talk to the humane society if you need help. ////// "don't just dump them. don't go and think well it's a shelter that's what they're suppose to do. we only have so much room. we only have so many places we can put them. we can't just put them wherever.// you know if you can, hang on to them. we have food you know if you need help feeding them. we can offer that." /////// the humane society is more than a space to drop off animals. coming up at six i'll tell you more about the resources the humane society has in place to support pet owners who need assistance. back to you. //////
