Speech to Text for In extreme heat, people with respiratory issues need to be extra cautious

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the shift in mild weather".. "to excessively hot temperatures".. can be "very dangerous"! "especially to those".. suffering "from chronic lung diseases". "health experts" we spoke with today say.. there are some ways "to stay safe and healthy" "during heat waves". first-off.. stay out of the heat and humidity.. and inside the a-c "as long as possible". "if" you have to be outside.. take a buddy with you.. or, alert someone of your whereabouts. make sure you have "your rescue inhaler with you" at all times. and stay hydrated. "the extreme heat".. can also bring-out symptoms.. you may not even know "you had". /////// /////// "testing your lungs. really, it's putting a test on your lungs. so, if you start to fail the test a little bit, it's a pretty good indication that, maybe throughout the year you're doing just fine, but when your lungs are tested, they're having some trouble, that would be a good indication to make an appointment with your doctor." //////// while those while those living with lung issues are at a higher risk "during extreme temperatures".. everyone should listen to their own bodies. for more "heat-related stories" and "weather content" make a point to visit "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".