Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 we'll see sun and clouds for the rest of the day with afternoon temps feeling like they're near 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees. stay cool out there. we'll see sun and clouds for the rest of the day with afternoon temps feeling like they're near 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees. stay cool out there. now.. here's a quick