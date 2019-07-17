Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear

you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 we'll see sun and clouds for the rest of the day with afternoon temps feeling like they're near 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees. stay cool out there. we'll see sun and clouds for the rest of the day with afternoon temps feeling like they're near 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees. stay cool out there. now.. here's a quick
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Dangerous Heat Moving In:
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

