All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an investigation is underway into a crash between an ambulance and a car. it happened shortly after 6 last night central time. crawford county dispatch says it happened on route 1. that's five and a half miles north of the lawrence county line. we're told several people were taken to a local hospital. we just reached out to the crawford county sheriff's office before our newscast. they say they are not realing any further information until later today.

///

funeral services for madi have been set for linton-stockton high school student madi moore. the 17 year old lost her battle to “graft vs host disease". visitation will be held at the linton-stockton high school auditeria from 2 to 8 p.m. friday and at 10 am saturday. services will be saturday at 1 p.m with burial following. and a car show will be held for madi at humphrey's park in linton from 1 until 4 p-m. a go fund me page is also set-up to help the family with medical expenses. for more information, go to wthitv.com.

///

the lost creek trading post in marshall Illinois can no longer sell firearms. owners say they've decided not to keep their doors open. that's because they say complying with the gun dealer licensing act is too expensive. the current location will remain open until the end of the month. they'll sell ammunition and other supplies. owners say they're working on building a new location just east of seelyville, indiana. it should be completed in october or november.

///

a new option this fall for vigo county high school students. the school corporation is welcoming a virtual school starting this school year. it's called the vigo virtual success academy. students and parents are encouraged to attend an open house to learn more on tuesday, july 30th at 6 p-m. this will be held at booker t. washington high school.

///

after several recent crashes involving semis across the country and here in the valley one local family is pushing for safer truck legislation. stephanie swaim along with brian lee and his son aaron were all killed in may of 2017 on interstate 70. Yesterday pam biddle, aaron's mother, along with other families were in washington, d-c. they were there to lobby for automatic emergency brakes. they also want the minimum insurance level for large trucks to increase. that's to account for the medical cost inflation since 1980. both aspects are part of the "safe road act of 20-19".

////

it's election day in vigo county - well sorta. a mock election will help the county prepare for changes in the indiana voting laws through senate bill 560.. it's happening from 10 a-m to 1 p.m.. anyone in the county is welcome. this is all happening at vigo county courthouse..

///

we'll see a few spotty showers today - mainly before noon - and then a mix of sunshine and clouds for the rest of the day. the heat is back - a high today at 90. it'll feel close to 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees.