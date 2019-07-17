Speech to Text for Morning Weather 7/17/19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us more. good morning.. "eric"! we'll see a few spotty showers today - mainly before noon - and then a mix of sunshine and clouds for the rest of the day. the heat is back - a high today at 90. it'll feel close to 100 degrees. then a blast of heat enters the area tomorrow and for the rest of the week. day time highs through saturday will be in the mid 90s, with the feels like temps pushing 110 degrees.