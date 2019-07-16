Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. south wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. wednesday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. west wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 74. light south wind. thanks weather... a local wabash valley a local