Speech to Text for After Buffalo Wild Wings hepatitis A scare, hundreds show up for vaccine in Knox County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com a number of residents came out to get the hepatitis a vaccine in knox county. this was in response to a hepatitis case at the vincennes buffalo wild wings. the knox county health department reports 256 people received the vaccine. the immunization clinic offered the vaccine for free friday. the department says they are no longer offering the vaccine. however they do encourage residents to contact their doctor or a local pharmacy to get