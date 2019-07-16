Speech to Text for Clark takes over as Linton Police Chief, McDonald is Assistant Chief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

voting experience. it's out with the old and in with the new at the linton police department. paul clark is the new chief of linton police. clark has been protecting the linton community for 18 years. the majority of his current department has less than five years experience. he plans to address the department's need to recruit and retain more officers. regardless of the size of the department, chief clark wants you to know you can continue to count on him and his team. "we're going to be there. you're going to see the linton police department. and i think you always have but i think it's important to have that asurance still. " debbie mcdonald will join clark