As Terre Haute City Councilwoman asks for a jail meeting, a commissioner says it is time for a decis

As Terre Haute City Councilwoman asks for a jail meeting, a commissioner says it is time for a decision

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with "10"-percent allowed. the next step in the vigo county jail process remains in the terre haute city council's hands. the city council has to "approve or deny" rezoning a property for a new jail. city council woman martha crossen recently asked for a meeting. she wanted all city and county stakeholders to come together to work on a jail solution. commissioner judy anderson said there's been plenty of public meetings open to "everyone." she told us she hopes "all" city council people will make an informed choice... but it's time for a decision. "i'll be quite honest with you. i feel like our situation with the judge in indianapolis is a time-bomb. i mean when is her patience gonna run out? and its gonna be boom, this is what's happening and you're out of it." the council expects to make a final
