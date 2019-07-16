Speech to Text for Local woman accused of texting nude photos to her ex of his teenage daughter to use as blackmail

a shelburn, indiana woman is behind bars.. charged "with child exploitation". according "to court documents".. "51"-year-old "t wible" sent nude pictures to her ex-boyfriend. however.. "those photos" weren't of herself.. they were of "his teenage daughter". police say "the pictures" were used "as blackmail" to get back at her ex. documents say "wible" threatened to distribute the pictures "to even more people". unless he "quote".. destroys another person. "a no contact order" was issued today in court. "wible" remains "in the vigo county jail" on "100"-thousand-dollars bond..