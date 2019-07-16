Speech to Text for Crime rates in the summer

caused the crash. as the temperature rises... so do crime rates... crime rates always seem to rise during the hot summer months. that's according to the bureau of justice statistics. but which crime sees the most uptick? a report done by the b-j-s found the number of household crimes is higher in the summer months. that's by nearly 11 percent. it also found rape.. sexual assault.. and domestic violence rates are higher during the summer. news 10's sarah lehman talked with indiana state police about what was common in the wabash valley. she joins us now live with more. patrece... unfortunately summer is almost over. but temperatures in the wabash valley are still hot. that means crime rates could stay pretty high. according to indiana state police during the hot months of summer they see crimes rates start to rise. trooper matt ames says one of the reasons is simply because there are more people who are out and about. he says they also see a lot of get togethers that involve alcohol. ames says when heat and alcohol are combined, that's typically when more domestic disputes happen. but he says over all they see more burglaries during the summer. that's because a lot of people are going on vacations and trips. ames says the one thing a lot of people do is post those trips to social media. "people are trolling social media the entire time and they're like oh now we got a window of two weeks homes are getting burgalirized then at that time due to mistakes of that what people need to do is be vigilant and they can contact a neighbor say hey could you possibly watch my residence while we're gone " ames says most burglaries happen from 6 in the morning until 6 at night. that's when people are out of their homes and at work or running errands. he says always make sure your doors and windows are locked. you can also get some high tech for your home like door bell cameras so you can monitor your place while you're away. he also says if you witness a crime or are a victim don't hesitate to call 9-1-1 or a dispatch center. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.