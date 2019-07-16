Speech to Text for Crash involving ambulance in Crawford County sends several to the hospital

we're following a developing story tonight out of crawford county, illinois. that's where the crawford county sheriff's office is investigating an accident involving an ambulance and a car. details are few at this time. but here's what we do know. the crash happened shortly after 6...central time. crawford county dispatch tells news 10....an ambulance and a car collided on route 1. the accident happened 5 and a half miles north of the lawrence county line. we are told several people were transported to a local hospital. we are working to find out the extent of those injuries and what