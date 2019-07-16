Speech to Text for "Up until her last breathe she was a fighter" Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle

tonight the linton, indiana community came together. it's in support of a local teenager who lost her life. news 10's tilly marlatt joins us in the studio to remember the life and legacy of madi moore. summer break is taking on a somber mood in linton as students mourn the loss of madi moore. madi passed away at riley hospital for children yesterday. hundreds gathered at linton-stockton high school today for a prayer circle. a small sign that madi's legacy has left a big impact. pk} linton- stockton high school knows the struggles all too well that comes with losing a student. madi moore is the second student the school has lost in recent years to illness. madi beat leukemia in july 20-18. she later developed graft vs host. madi lost her battle to that disease on monday. "i think in our heads we all thought oh she's going to come back she's going to come back because she had hard times and she battled through it and she was stronger for it. i don't think anyone expected this outcome." madi's friends say many people can learn from the legacy she left behind. "she put her all into everything she did. she would be the first one to dive on the floor for a ball and we're in the background going oh no oh no be careful but she put her all into everything she did. she didn't let anything get in her way-ever. " madi played volleyball for linton stockton. her teammates say she had one of the biggest hearts on the court. "this year for volleyball i'm playing for madi. i'm dedicating my senior year to her because she couldn't have her senior year." madi may not have known it but she was an inspiration to many on and off the court. "she's given an example of what life should be, how to be a good person, how to be a good friend, how to be a good daughter." the community will continue to community will the the community will continue to honor madi in the days and weeks to come. numerous fundraisers are currently underway to support madi's family. you can find more information on our website w-t-h-i