Speech to Text for Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

"a group".. "a group".. lobbies "for tougher safety laws for truckers".. following a number "of serious crashes" across the country. "1"-of those families.. is from right here in the wabash valley. "stephanie swaim".. along with "brian lee" and his son "aaron".. were all killed in ma of 20-17. "police say".. "a semi truck driver" failed to slow down.. smashing into the car.. all "3"-were killed on impact.. along with the truck driver. this afternoon.."pam biddle".. "aaron's mother".. along with other families.. were in washington, d-c "pushing for safer truck legislation".. including: "automatic emergency brakes". they also want the minimum insurance level for large trucks to be increased. both aspects are part "of the safe road act of 20-19". "biddle says.. she talked with anyone.. and everyone.. to create change. //////// //// 8:18 to 7:5} "you just think.. why-- why did this happen? and how did this happen.{splic} i could not sit by and allowed my son to have died in vain" ////// "aaron" was close to "aaron" was ////// "aaron" was close to receiving his degree "from the purdue school of nursing". "brian" was "a navy veteran" who served "in desert storm". "stephanie" left behind "5"-children.