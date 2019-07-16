Clear

Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

Stephanie Swaim along with Brian Lee and his son Aaron were all killed in May of 2017 on I-70.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:28 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a group".. "a group".. lobbies "for tougher safety laws for truckers".. following a number "of serious crashes" across the country. "1"-of those families.. is from right here in the wabash valley. "stephanie swaim".. along with "brian lee" and his son "aaron".. were all killed in ma of 20-17. "police say".. "a semi truck driver" failed to slow down.. smashing into the car.. all "3"-were killed on impact.. along with the truck driver. this afternoon.."pam biddle".. "aaron's mother".. along with other families.. were in washington, d-c "pushing for safer truck legislation".. including: "automatic emergency brakes". they also want the minimum insurance level for large trucks to be increased. both aspects are part "of the safe road act of 20-19". "biddle says.. she talked with anyone.. and everyone.. to create change. //////// //// 8:18 to 7:5} "you just think.. why-- why did this happen? and how did this happen.{splic} i could not sit by and allowed my son to have died in vain" ////// "aaron" was close to "aaron" was ////// "aaron" was close to receiving his degree "from the purdue school of nursing". "brian" was "a navy veteran" who served "in desert storm". "stephanie" left behind "5"-children.
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Storms then HOT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Up until her last breathe she was a fighter" Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle

Image

Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 72°

Image

Washington gets A+ rating for Business 50 bonds

Image

Virtual school starting up soon in Vigo County

Image

Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

Image

Indiana State University hosting honors program for high school students

Image

Ivy Tech program gives high school students a chance to experience a future career

Image

What Are Cold Air Funnels

Image

'We've had a nice run here," local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way