Overnight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 72°

As what's left over from tropical storm (and briefly a hurricane) Barry moves out of the region, the threat of showers and storms will end. Next comes the heat and humidity.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:19 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Storms then HOT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

