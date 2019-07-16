Speech to Text for Virtual school starting up soon in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now to a now to a story we tried to bring you earlier. the vigo county school corporation says a new education option will be good for both students and the school system. at 5.. we told you about "vigo virtual success academy" starting in the upcoming school year. it offers high school students a full online course-load. the virtual school will have a principal and counsler based at booker t. washington high school. while students can learn... the school corporation may see some financial benefit in the end. news 10's richard solomon is live in our newsroom to explain how. patrece.. the vigo county school corporation hopes the virtual school keeps kids in the school district. spokesperson bill riley says this will mean keeping money in the school system. the school corporation is using a system called ed-mentum. the schools pay ed-mentum 18-hundred dollars for every enrolled student. here's where riley says that cost is offset... the school corporation will receive more than the amount its paying in state funding for each student who stays in the program. riley told me last year...367 students in vigo county turned to virtual options outside of the school corporation. that translates to about 2 point 3 million dollars the school corporation could've received... but didn't. riley believes this new option will help everyone in the end. "keeping a student...is how we keep revenue /// the benefit is also we're keeping another student in school right they continue their education" there is no additional cost for students to enroll in this virtual school. students who are homeschooled... homebound..or need to make up credit are eligible for this option. if you're interested in learning more... there's an opportunity for you to do that. there will be an open house july 30th at booker t washington high school. it starts at 6pm reporting live in the newsroom im news 10's richard solomon back to you. in january... the indiana