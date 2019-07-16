Clear

Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

An Indiana high school student posed in a bathrobe for his senior pictures. Now, they're gaining a lot of attention on social media.

it's like living in dorms. here's a kwirky little story! an indiana teenager is getting his senior year started in a fun way. and his good time is going viral. tiffany clark with "chaos and clark photography" took these pictures. they feature evan dennison posing for the camera in his bathrobe. when tiffany saw him in the robe... she couldn't believe it! she posted the pictures on facebook. so far, more than 250-thousand people have liked, commented, or shared them. news 10 talked with them through face time today. i almost didn't want to do it. i kept telling evan you need to change your clothes, your mom's not gonna love this -- but he said, no, no this is it. this is me.{:1} // [notes:editor: cut off front part] i thought it was funny, my friends thought it'd be funny. and i didn't know so many people to like it, but they loved it.{:1} the two are family members. evan is an incoming senior at portage high school, near gary. tiffany lives in terre haute.. and visits her family in northern indiana
