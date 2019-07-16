Speech to Text for Indiana State University hosting honors program for high school students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and doing an i-v. high school students are receiving a sneak peek into the life of a college student this week. it's part of a special program at indiana state university. "summer honors" allows students to explore their academic interests, meet new people, and earn university credit. news 10 spoke with officials with the program. they say the program gives students a head start when they officially enter college. "obviously the ideal picture is for students to come to the program, enjoy their experience, and then come back as full time students in the future." students in the program also received the chance to also received the program students in in the future." time students in the future." students in the program also received the chance to experience what