What Are Cold Air Funnels

You may have seen something that looks like a tornado, but it's actually what's called a cold air funnel.

the storm team has seen a few reports today, from something that you may think looks like a tornado. this is not the case, it's actually something very different. storm team 10's chris piper joins us live to tell us a little more kevin the weather has certainly picked up today. with leftovers from barry moving into the valley, along with some cooler temperatures, it's not uncommon to experience something called a cold air funnel. here's what has to happen. first, there needs to be a layer of cool air near the ground, that is behind a front. behind is the keyword here, because if it was in before the front, we could see a tornado. next, there are two different wind patterns. the wind close to the ground goes one way, while the wind high up goes the opposite way. as the cool air rises, these opposite wind patters will cause rotation. this rotation will try to touch the ground, but in most cases, it stays high up in the air. if it touches the ground, there is likely minimal, to no damage. now these are very specific. again, while they look like a tornado, they are much less dangerous. smaller, and usually stay up in the sky. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. tonight the linton, indiana tonight the
"Up until her last breathe she was a fighter" Madi Moore is honored at Linton-Stockton prayer circle

Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 72°

Washington gets A+ rating for Business 50 bonds

Virtual school starting up soon in Vigo County

Senior pictures of student in bathrobe go viral

Indiana State University hosting honors program for high school students

Ivy Tech program gives high school students a chance to experience a future career

What Are Cold Air Funnels

'We've had a nice run here," local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

