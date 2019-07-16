Clear

'We've had a nice run here," local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

Tuesday was the last official day that the Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois could sell firearms. Local community members are not happy to see the store closing, and owners said it's bitter sweet to say goodbye.

good evening and thanks for joining us. final sales are being made at a local business as they prepare to say goodbye to the community. we first told you about the lost creek trading post's final day to sell firearms on news 10 first at five. in just a few hours.. firearms will no longer be allowed for purchase at the store in marshall, illinois. owners say the gun dealer liscensing act in illinois has put a financial burden on them.. and they can't afford to keep their doors open. in tonight's top story.. news 10's jada huddlestun shares how owners are feeling saying goodbye.. and what's in store for the future. the lost creek trading post in marshall, illinois is preparing to make a move across state lines. that's as they're closing up shop at the end of the month. they'll be relocating just east of seelyville in vigo county. owners say it's because the illinois gun dealer liscensing act is unreasonable. they say they're feeling a mix of emotions. "it's bitter sweet. i mean in one respect i look at it like maybe i'll have some more free time for my wife and i to do some traveling, by the other token, i didn't intend to go out of business this way. the state of illinois is forcing us out." "we've had a nice run here. we have some very excellent customers that we want to thank. all of our past customers, all of our present customers. many of them have become friends, and i am going to be sad not seeing them everyday." now just to note.. the store will continue to remain open here in marshall until the end of the month. they will continue to sell ammo and other supplies. owners say they're in the process of building a poll barn for the new location near seelyville. it's expected to be completed in october or november. reporting in marshall. jada huddlestun. news 10.
