Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:12 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

possible tonight, lows drop to 71. then, some rain still possible tomorrow, with a high at 89. we dry out for the end of the week and then temperatures get into the 90s. scattered showers and storms look likely for the afternoon; some with heavy rain! showers and a few storms are possible tonight, lows drop to 71. then, some rain still possible tomorrow, with a high at 89. we dry out for the end of the week and then temperatures get into the 90s. scattered showers and storms look likely for the afternoon; some with heavy rain! showers and a few storms are possible tonight, lows drop to 71. then, some rain still possible tomorrow, with a high at 89. we dry out for the end of the week and then temperatures get into the 90s.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rex set record long 11 game streak

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way