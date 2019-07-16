Speech to Text for Rex set record long 11 game streak

the summer has been especially hot for the terre haute rex.. they're setting the prospect league ablaze with a record-long 11-game winning streak.. and a big key to that has been one guy on the mound from right here in terre haute.. colten panaranto has had a huge month of july for the rex.. he's the closer.. the guy that coach tyler wampler goes to a lot at the end of games.. since the rex winning streak started.. panaranto has seen the mound in six games.. in all six he either has a save or an outright win.. on the season as a whole.. the pitcher from michigan state has a record of 7-and-1 with an additional seven saves.. panaranto has 25 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.. that's on a 2.04 e-r-a... and panaranto says he relishes every chance to come through when coach wampler comes calling.. <i love that. the confidence he has in me helps me feel that much better on the mound. i know my guys behind me trust me and i trust them. and just all of together, we know that