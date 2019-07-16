Clear

Rex set record long 11 game streak

A big key to that has been one guy on the mound from right here in Terre Haute, Colten Panaranto

the summer has been especially hot for the terre haute rex.. they're setting the prospect league ablaze with a record-long 11-game winning streak.. and a big key to that has been one guy on the mound from right here in terre haute.. colten panaranto has had a huge month of july for the rex.. he's the closer.. the guy that coach tyler wampler goes to a lot at the end of games.. since the rex winning streak started.. panaranto has seen the mound in six games.. in all six he either has a save or an outright win.. on the season as a whole.. the pitcher from michigan state has a record of 7-and-1 with an additional seven saves.. panaranto has 25 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.. that's on a 2.04 e-r-a... and panaranto says he relishes every chance to come through when coach wampler comes calling.. <i love that. the confidence he has in me helps me feel that much better on the mound. i know my guys behind me trust me and i trust them. and just all of together, we know that
