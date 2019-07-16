All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a man is behind bars after a nine hour standoff in daviess county. greg goodheart of elnora, indiana faces charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon. deputies say a woman called police yesterday morning after an argument over a dog. she claimed goodheart pulled a weapon on her before leaving the scene. deputies say they found goodheart at his home. according to the sheriff's office goodheart refused to come out. deputies eventually took goodheart into custody without incident.

happening today - an arraignment and plea hearing for r and b singer r. kelly is scheduled for today. kelly was arrested in chicago last week. he faces federal sex crimes and racketeering charges in two separate indictments in new york and illinois. according to indictments, kelly allegedly recruited women for sex. he's also accused of persuading people help him conceal inappropriate contact with underage girls and of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy back videotapes that show him sexually abusing underage girls.

police in robinson illinois are looking for who's responsible for graffiti on a downtown mural. the mural was vandalized with spray paint sunday evening. crews worked quickly to get the spray paint covered up with a tarp monday morning. Now the artist plans to go back and fix the damage that's been done. if you have any information on who's responsible for the damage call crime stoppers at 812- 238-stop.

brazil's assistant police chief dennis archer has pleaded guilty to reckless driving. that's under a plea agreement in his drunk driving case. the special prosecutor, rob Roberts, told news 10 o-w-i charges against archer were dismissed and the reckless driving charge was filed. roberts said archer will spend 305 days on probation. he'll be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment and must perform 40 hours community service. dennis archer was arrested by indiana state police last month with a blood alcohol content of .09.

linton-stockton high school will lead a prayer circle this afternoon in memory of madi moore. the 17 year old beat leukemia last july. she was returning to life as a normal teenager until she was diagnosed with "grafts vs host" disease. she passed away at riley hospital for children with her family by her side. local photographer heather graves rader is leading a go fund me page to assist madi's family with medical expenses. today's prayer circle gets underway at 12:30 at the flag pole in front of the high school. counselors will be on hand to help people cope. funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

people are being asked to stay away from a building that's collapsing in casey, illinois. debris is falling from the back. it's located near west main street and northwest 1st street. right now the city is discussing if any of the building is worth saving or if it should just be demolished.

a new partnership announced that may give terre haute an extra boost in its efforts to get a casino! spectacle entertainment has signed a letter of intent with hard rock international. this means if the state awards "spectacle" a license for a casino in terre haute it will be branded as a hard rock casino. news 10 talked on the phone with john keeler from spectacle entertainment he told us the hard rock name carries prestige.. that may draw more people. but.. he said the name would also give terre haute a competitive edge over danville, illinois. the city is about an hour away and is also trying to get a casino. spectacle says it hopes to bring around 500 much needed jobs to the community. vigo county voters have to approve the casino before it can be a reality. the referendum will be on the november ballot.

50 years ago today, apollo 11 launched on a historic mission to put the first humans on the moon. four days later, neil armstrong and buzz aldrin successfully landed. they planted the american flag on the lunar surface, and thrilled the world as it watched the achievement on television. stay with cbs news for continuing coverage of the apollo 11 anniversary throughout the day. that begins at seven eastern this morning with live reports from the kennedy space center on cbs this morning. and then later tonight, norah o'donnell will anchor the cbs evening news from kennedy space center.

it'll be a day of occasional waves of on-again, off-again showers and storms with a high today at 81. heavy rain and flash flooding look likely by this afternoon. showers and a few storms are possible tonight, lows drop to 71. then, some rain still possible tomorrow, with a high at 89. we dry out for the end of the week and then temperatures get into the 90s.