Tuesday: Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Heavy rainfall possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Wednesday: A few showers still possible. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast:

A center of low pressure that was once Hurricane Barry will move over the News 10 viewing area during the next 24 hours. Rain and possible thunderstorms will be possible. Expect breezy conditions and possible heavy rainfall. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. After the low passes, we're looking for an extended period of hot and humid weather.