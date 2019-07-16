Clear

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

A center of low pressure that was once Hurricane Barry will move over the News 10 viewing area during the next 24 hours. Rain and possible thunderstorms will be possible

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Tuesday night: Scattered showers and storms possible. Heavy rainfall possible. Warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Wednesday: A few showers still possible. High: 89°

Detailed Forecast:

A center of low pressure that was once Hurricane Barry will move over the News 10 viewing area during the next 24 hours. Rain and possible thunderstorms will be possible. Expect breezy conditions and possible heavy rainfall. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 70s. After the low passes, we're looking for an extended period of hot and humid weather.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Vigo County students prepare for their trip to Terre Haute's sister city in Japan

Image

New dollar store opens inside Honey Creek Mall

Image

Your chance to share your Eva Kor memories and condolences

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way