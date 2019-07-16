Clear

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

At Bretlinger Shelter cost is $20 we will cover why pruning is important and how to prune.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 8:26 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

workshop wednesday: 5 jon talks with dana gadeken, ag & natural resources educator with purdue extension tree pruning workshop wednesday: 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. fowler park, brentlinger shelter in vigo co. $20.00 speaker: adam grossman, vigo county parks and recreation superintendent robert bruner, purdue extension-ag and natural resource educator, clay and owen co. we will cover why pruning is important and how to prune followed by determining what to do after identifying severe insect damage on trees. then we will prune trees at fowler park. sheers will be provided for you to take home (1 per family). workshop max capacity of 20 participants. (812) 462-3371 facebook page: purdue extension break
