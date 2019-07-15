Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 73. south southeast wind around 8 mph. tuesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. south wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
