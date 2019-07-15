Speech to Text for Out of this world exhibit kicks off at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

years ago fifty years ago *tomorrow*, apollo 11 blasted off from earth, on its historic mission to the moon. the terre haute children's museum is getting in on the celebration. the museum has a limited time exhibit opening this week... "to the moon and beyond" gives your kids a chance to experience the space mission. you can handle moon rocks brought back from an apollo mission. its also a chance to learn how the moon was formed, and about future space exploration missions. "this is really a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the landing on the moon. and we get to celebrate it with moon rocks. so its really incredible for us to have this opportunity." today was a members only event. the exhibit officialy opens tomorrow...and runs until the 28th. its only open a few hours a day because of limitations with the