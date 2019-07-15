Speech to Text for New dollar store opens inside Honey Creek Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cost 100-thousand dollars. a new store is now open at honey creek mall in terre haute. "11 for 10" started as an online dollar store... it has now expanded to brick and mortar stores. this is the first storefront for the company. you can find just about anything including phone cases... snacks.. apparel.. and more. all items are 1 dollar... and you can get an 11th item for free.. if you'd like to learn more about the store.. we've linked you to their website on our website