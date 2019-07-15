Speech to Text for NAACP Community meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

questions about diversity and inclusion in vigo county schools were brought to light tonight. good evening and welcome to news 10 on myfox10. the n double a-c-p held a meeting tonight to ask vigo county school board members and school administration about diversity in the schools and inclusion in the aquatic center. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live in our newsroom with more. patrece... a lot of people came out for the community discussion tonight. there were members of the school board... school administration and staff... even city and county leaders were there. the main topic of discussion was diversity in the school system. "i think the main issue is children deserve to be taught by people who look like them. and i was never taught by someone who looked like me." yzabel (isabel) totio grew up and went to school in vigo county. she says throughout her years growing up she never had an african american teacher. "it didn't maybe effect me as much as it might effect someone else because i have a really strong mom that was always in the picutre.but i think it's super important because some children of african american and just children of color they sometimes don't connect well teachers who don't look like them dont have the same experiences as them don't have the same background." that's why the n double a-c-p held a community discussion monday night. they wanted to talk about diversity in the schools and the aquatic center they're trying to work together to make sure things are inclusive... "what people don't know they fear and what they fear they hate and what they hate they try to destroy .so lets go all the way back to the beginning lets change that at the school level and once the kids get together they'll find out there's no difference in who they are other than theoutside part of their bodies just the skin color." the group says it's just the start... "its the beginning. it's a beginnng." having been an educator all my life i just have respect for all kids of any kinds we have a lot of different diverse ethnic groups in the community and we need to make sure they are all treated equally and have resepect from each other." the school says they are reaching out to historically black colleges to hopefully recruit more diverse educators. and they say they will hopefully be able to take road trips there to try and recruit on scene. they're also looking to hire a new diversity chair after the one they had retired last year. reporting live in the news room i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. you still have one more chance to learn about chance to have one more you still you still have one more chance to learn about the future of vigo county schools.. school leaders have been hosting a series of community meetings. that's after a presentation from superintendent "dr. robert haworth" earlier this month. the final meeting is july 22nd... immediately following the board of trustees meeting. that's at the administration building in the board room. you can find those meeting times at