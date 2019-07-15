Speech to Text for Work nears completion at Vincennes Animal Shelter

a wabash a wabash valley animal shelter is putting the finishing touches to repairs on it's building. but they still need help paying for those repairs. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells you how you can help the vincennes animal shelter. "at the beginning of the year, the vincennes animal shelter was facing a big problem...it's building was no longer structurally sound. however now thanks to quick work, that's no longer a problem." step inside the cat room at the vincennes animal shelter and you'll see plenty of kittens. these little baby cats are part of the reason nikki cardinal came to work at the shelter. a shelter that has been undergoing major renovations. "it was really weird to work through it. i was like oh wow. and like day by day it just kept progressing even more. and i was like they're going really fast, this looks really good." water damage had worn down the building's support beams. work has now replaced those beams and the building's roof. all of it done in just two weeks. "this wall pretty much had to be completely removed and rebuilt. there used to be a door with windows here." the project rebuilt the structure from the inside out. "new doors. and in this room too has been all repaired." while both the main building and dog barn are almost completed...one main problem remains. with a estimated $100,000 price tag...the animal shelter still needs help to pay the final bill. "the online donations have been a little bit slower but they are trickling in. so it's on our facebook page that you can go in to make a direct donation." the shelter received a significant donation from the vincennes moose lodge and the city has pledged financial help. "it's structurally sound and we just feel really great about it." "if you'd like more information on how you can donate, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in vincennes, gary brian news 10."