Overnight: Showers and a few thundershowers possible. Warm and humid. Low: 72°

A center of low pressure that was once Hurricane Barry will move over the News 10 viewing area during the next 24 hours.

a low around 73. south southeast wind around 8 mph. tuesday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. south wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. south wind 6 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Overnight: Showers and a few thundershowers possible. Warm and humid. Low: 72°

