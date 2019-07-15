Speech to Text for Organization receives donation to help build beds for children in need

in total. one local organization dedicates itself to providing beds for people in need. today it received a hand in its mission. "sleep in heavenly peace" received a donation from "guys who give". the check is worth more than 6-thousand dollars. news 10 spoke with sleep in heavenly peace's local chapter president. he says the donation will help with the group's goal to build 100 beds. he also says it's the biggest donation the group has ever received. "the bed is more than just where am i going to sleep tonight. it's where you dream. it's where you run when you're scared. it's where you run when you're sad. if you don't have that place to go to.i couldn't imagine that. what do you do?" sleep in heavenly peace chapters