Speech to Text for Hamilton Center awards $14,000 in funds to programs

the hamilton center will be able to provide more services across the wabash valley. it's all because of a grant the hamilton center foundation provided. it gave more than 14-thousand dollars. the money will be used locally across different programs. they include addiction services, primary care and even money to start a new hiking group. organizers say in the end, it all goes back to wellness. "hiking is something that's accessible to almost anyone. we want to be able to offer these services to a wide range of our consumers." the hamilton the hamilton center foundation gave money to around 15 different groups