'We're kind of disappointed and surprised that it would occur,' local community reacts to park mural

A mural at a Robinson, Illinois park was vandalized Sunday evening. Now, the search is on to find the person responsible for the damage.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

in without incident. an investigation continues to find the person responsible for damaging artwork at a local park. you'll remember on news 10 first at five we told you about spray paint on a mural in robinson, illinois. news 10's jada huddlestun was in robinson today. she has more from the artist on how he feels about his work being damaged. the vandalism happened around 9-30 last night. and by this morning.. crews were already covering up the damage with a tarp. park officials say someone took black spray paint and wrote a message on the mural. i spoke with robert treece today. he's spent several hours working on the mural. treece says he doesn't understand how someone could do something like this. "i'm not really mad. it's just annoying. i can't really see the point of it. i mean i can't see how anyone would feel slided by the images that i put up there. this person is angry for some reason for no reason. they can't be terribly happy if they're mad about something as neutral as that painting." trecee says he will be in town to fix the damage next week. as far as the mural goes.. the whole thing will be completed in a
