Speech to Text for Sheriff: Nine hour standoff ends with one arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in tonight's in tonight's crime alert.... one person is in jail after a standoff in daviess county. authorities arrested greg goodheart of elnora, indiana. he faces charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon. it all ties back to an incident that happened early this morning. deputies say a woman called police after an argument over a dog. she claimed goodheart pulled a weapon on her before leaving the scene. deputies say they found goodheart at his home. according to the sheriff's office....goodheart refused to come out. that's when they received a search warrant. an investigation revealed three minors and another man were also inside the home. they were not hurt. deputies were able to bring goodheart