Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore

Linton-Stockton student Madi Moore passes away after battling Grafts vs. Host disease.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

10. the linton community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old madi moore tonight. she lost her battle with "graft vs host" disease. "madi has now found her wings and she's smiling at us down from heaven." news 10's tilly marlatt explains how her journey has left a mark on the wabash valley and beyond. pk} madi moore was a 17-year-old linton-stockton student. she beat cancer in july 20-18 but today she lost the battle to grafts vs host disease. news 10 met with a few of madi's friends last week who say that being a friend to madi was easy. <"i think madi is just a really amazing girl and special girl, and everyone knows how special of a girl she is." the entire linton community and beyond is feeling madi's loss alongside her family. linton-stockton high school is encouraging students to honor madi tomorrow at a prayer circle. counselors will also be available to support students. local photographer heather rader has been capturing photos of madi both on and off the volleyball court. she says there's one thing she will remember. "just to remember that beautiful smile that she has" rader is asking the community to support madi's family through donating to a go fund me page. "we want to rally around this family who give s back to so many other people." rader is also asking the community to share their memories. "if you have photos of madi, share those on social media. i know that the family specifically greg and tera, are going to appreciate seeing the legacy that she left behind. through all of the smiles, through all of the memories, and we know that madi will be watching too." rader isn't the only one supporting the family. an upcoming car show will take place this sunday, july 21 from 1 to 4 p-m at humphreys park in linton. madi moore may not have won the fight, she the wabash valley will not let her be forgotten. for news 10, i am tilly marlatt. > in tonight's crime alert.... one person is in jail after a standoff in is in jail after one person crime alert....
