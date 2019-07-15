Speech to Text for Impacts of Barry

you may have taken you may possible. you may have taken notice, the sky is starting to change a little bit. that's because what's leftover from barry is moving into the valley. storm team 10's chris piper is live to tell us what to expect for the next 24 hours or so. kevin i'm live here in terre haute right now. and if you've paid attention to the sky this afternoon, you've noticed the clouds, and maybe even rain rolling in. this is what is left over from barry today we're expecting scattered showers, and the occasional isolated storm. for the most part though, the biggest part of what we're going to feel will be tomorrow. tonight we can still expect a few scattered showers, but the system will start to lose some of it's power overnight. that's because there won't be as much heat to fuel the storm. tomorrow is the day where we can expect the most. the system will gain some energy back from the sun, and we could see more widespread rain. now this system was a tropical storm, and was briefly upgraded to a weak hurricane. that's why we could still see the wind pick up into the day tomorrow. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team