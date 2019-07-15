Speech to Text for '...someone could, you know, be seriously injured or be killed.' Old, collapsing building leads to i

he treated this case. an old building in casey illionis is falling down by the minute. some tourists in town told news 10... it's becoming an "unflattering" landmark. news 10's richard solomon is live in front of the building. richard tells us more on what local business owners and tourists are saying. patrece.. this building has been here for years as you can see behind me it looks like it's time has finally come. i spoke to a few people around town today...including tourists. they simply want this eyesore gone. the summer brings many tourists to casey illinois. sherri wait and sarah reid are passing through on their way to california. but they've noticed an unpleasant sight... "i don't really wanna look at that you know it kinda keeps me just in one particular area" this old building started collasping sunday. the roof was the first to go.. "this is what the front of the building looks like..it looks like it's in good condition..but if we head to the back...it's a hazard. just take a look at some of the damage so far. some i talked to say it gets worse everyday" "it looks like the whole building could come down at some point" jerry self owns a few businesses off the main street..not too far from the collapsing building. he told me seeing this raises safery concerns. "it's actually pretty scary to think that someone could you know be seriously injured or be killed" chief of police mark jenkins says everyone should be cautious...especially tourists you could put your self in serious danger if you're not careful. "they wander all over the community which is great but at the same time you want them to stay away from an are like that were somebody may get hurt " the city is discussing if they should tear the building down completely...or if it's salvaegable but self has his mind set. "i think it's gonna have to be taken down at least the back part of the building most likely the whole building" the future of this building will be discussed tonight at the city council meeting. reporting live in casey, illinois im news 10's richard solomon back to you.