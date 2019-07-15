Speech to Text for OWI charges against Brazil's assistant police chief dismissed as part of plea

november ballot. new details this evening.. a plea agreement is accepted in a drunk driving case involving the assistant police chief of brazil, indiana. news 10 has learned brazil's assistant police chief dennis archer has pleaded guilty to reckless driving. special prosecutor in the case...rob roberts told news 10...o-w-i charges against archer were dismissed today and the reckless driving charge was filed. roberts said archer will have to spend 305 days on probation. he'll be evaluated for drug and alcohol treatment and must perform 40 hours community service. dennis archer was arrested by indiana state police last month with a blood alcohol content of 0-point-9. prosector roberts said first time offenders are typically treated the same