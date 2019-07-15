Speech to Text for Spectacle Entertainment and Hard Rock partner to compete for Terre Haute casino

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is learning new information on the plan to bring a casino to terre haute. a new announcement could mean a big economic boost to the city. good evening and thanks for joining us. spectacle entertainment says it hopes to bring around 500 much needed jobs to the community. company leaders also announced a new partnership that may give terre haute an extra boost. we've learned spectacle entertainment has signed a letter of intent with hard rock international. this means if the state awards "spectacle" a license fo a casino in terre haute... it will be branded as a hard rock casino. news 10 talked on the phone with john keeler from spectacle entertainment he told us the hard rock name carries prestige.. that may draw more people. but.. he said the name would also give terre haute a competitive edge over danville, illinois. the city is about an hour away... and is also trying to get a casino. hard rock is like the gold standard or rolls royce of casinos so we think it will make it very tough for danville to put something that will be an effective competitor with terre haute. spectacle is waiting to hear about the bid process from the indiana gaming commission. in the meantime... the group is working on plans for the casino. as a reminder... vigo county voters have to approve the casino before it can be a reality. the referendum will be on the