welcome to prime real estate with jane rowe realty. good morning, everyone. welcome to another edition of prime real estate with jane rowe realty. if you're looking for your dream home, we've got it right off the bat in this show. we're on fox lake south of terre haute, a wonderful property. jane, a great spot to kick this show off. talk about where we are. well, it's hard not to be excited about a listing like this. it's on fox lake, beautiful views, manicured lawn. we're on about an acre. really secluded out here. as you can see, we're on the dock right off this quiet lake, beautiful, beautiful lake. huge deck in the backyard, but when we move inside the house, even more craftsmanship and scenery and things to talk about in there. let's start in the master suite, jane. talk about the master suite. okay. well, it is huge. it has a bath and a half of its own. it has a full wall of windows and french doors to lead out to the deck and to see the views. almost every angle you look in this house invites the view of the lake in. talk about the kitchen, a great, great, great set up in there. yeah. it's all cherry cabinetry. it was redone late '90s. it has an eating area off of a dining room, a sun room. you could just circle around in the kitchen and see all the views. great spot to entertain as well. yes, all windows all on the backside of the house. speaking of space to entertain, we move through the main floor of this house into the living room. you've got that centerpiece fireplace. it's gorgeous in a massive room. yeah. it's a stone fireplace. the room, i think, was 22 by maybe 15. beautiful, relaxing, neutral colors. the home is not dated at all. it is really well decorated. the stone front of this property really completes the classic look, a great lakefront property. it's got more bedrooms upstairs. yes. it's really got everything you'd want in your perfect dream lake home. there is a master upstairs also as well as another bathroom and three more bedrooms. put your favorite kid, maybe, in the master upstairs, right? yeah. if you have one. they'll be fighting over that one. no doubt about it. plenty to fight over here at this home on fox lake south of terre haute. your dream house awaits, folks. come and get it while it lasts. we have been to a lot of properties through the years here on prime real estate. this one really pops off the page, ladies and gentlemen. jane, tell us where we are. we're out on baysinger drive at rocky fork lake between parke and clay counties. we're outside around the fire pit right now. you see the beautiful lake behind us. ladies and gentlemen, this is what you're paying for. the outdoor scenery here is marvelous. it is. all the windows are new, and you can enjoy the view from almost every room. one thing i noticed when we were driving back here, there's a lot of houses back here on the lake, this one's got some land to it. it's spread out, and you're not real close to your neighbors. there's some space along the lakefront. yeah, it's .80 acres. it all winds around the perimeter here of this little... what do you call it, peninsula? hi. i'm cindy gilbert from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. hi. we're lee and rene goddard from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we can feature your listing on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. i'm steve winklepleck from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. hi. i'm kelsey rich from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. i'm jenny jones from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house can be featured next. 2072 east davis drive in terre haute, 285,000. this is a property for someone with a vision, a 1900s farmhouse situated on 15 plus acres of possibilities and a hidden gem in the middle of town. there's plenty of room for a pool, farming, livestock, and to take on virtually any other hobby you can imagine. its convenient yet discreet location is only one of the many things you'll love about it. with four to five bedrooms in the house, a great sunroom, a separate dining area off the kitchen, hardwood floors under the upstairs carpets, a little tlc and this can be your forever dream home. the property is currently zoned agricultural but would be an ideal location for residential builders or to rezone for commercial use. a new well pump was put in in 2018, and the seller is offering $10,000 decorating allowance with a full-price offer. call or text kelsey rich today, 812-240-9735. this next property on prime real estate, jane, is a beauty. we are on a gorgeous lot east of terre haute. yes. tell me where we are. we're on stop 18 which is between twiggy's and clips on the south side. seelyville area? uh, huh (affirmative), south side. talk about the yard. you see it behind us, guys. that's why we chose to shoot out here. this yard is a difference maker. yeah. it's nearly two acres, and it stretches back to the woods. there's an extra detached garage in the back, but it also stretches another a hundred and some feet past the woods, so it goes to where pillsbury used to be. you see this house in the front, it's got a big front yard as well. the brick is obviously a huge selling point. everybody wants a brick home, so that's fantastic. it's a big home. then the garage in the back, you said, is newer. right. it is a newer, oversized two-car garage, and then the one attached is also oversized. aside from the beauty outside, there's a lot of space inside in this house. yes. it's had additions on it through the years and new siding. the mechanicals are newer. everything's up to par on this home. it's ready to rock and roll, i think. yeah. it's four bedroom, two bath, living room, family room, kitchen, laundry room, ranch style. tons of space, tons of yard, close to the crowd and not in it. call jane, folks. come and get this one quick. as we continue prime real estate with jane rowe realty, i'm joined lee and rene goddard here in a cute little subdivision on the north side of town. tell me where we are, lee. good morning. we're up in [inaudible 00:09:02]. we've got a house here, 178,900, beautiful house, friends of ours. got so many improvements we couldn't even get them all in the mls listing. i was walking through the house, and there's a ton of really, really nice features about this house. first off, a lot more space than maybe you even realize when you pull up on the curb. absolutely. yes, that's true, and they've done a lot of remodeling. the kitchen's new. the two bathrooms are new, new roofs, new windows, a lot of improvements. we'll go to a shot of this hallway bathroom now. take a look at this. it is just a massive amount of space for a bathroom, and then the master bathroom, as well, really nice. like you said, it's very new, very sleek in there. just a really great upper floor plan with two bedrooms, and then, downstairs, possibilities are endless. oh, yes. you've got a huge laundry room, another full bedroom. you could put in another bath if you wanted. you could put a wall up in the large family room to make another room, so there's lots and lots of space. yeah, tons of space. that's a dream laundry room, for sure, tons of space down there. like you said, you could put another bedroom in the space that they're using for an office, but it's- true. it's just a ton of room down there. true. this one's one 179,900 you said. 178. 178. 178,900, excuse me. you're on some land here too. it's a nice size yard. yes, nice corner lot, two large buildings in the back, and an oversized garage. what's not to love? true. and a deck. on the summertime- the deck is great, a nice big deck out there. come and get this one, folks, while you've still got a shot. here we are outside a lovely newly-listed craftsman home on prime realty with jane rowe real estate. i'm joined by steve winklepleck. this is steve's listing in a great area of town. steve, tell me where we are. we're at 231 south 22nd street. that's between wabash and historic ohio boulevard. the house has been redone inside and out. as you can tell from the outside, we have a large front porch that has been freshly repainted. all the brick has been tuckpointed so you have no problems. then, inside, we will walk into a living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and a full bath. you will notice that all the floors are hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, bedrooms. they have been freshly refinished. excellent look on the inside. you will go upstairs to two or three more bedrooms, another full bath, and office. if you go downstairs, we come into a full basement that's finished. half of it's finished with a game room, rec room, whatever you want it to be. there's also a murphy bed in that room. for those who don't know what a murphy bed is, it's a bed that folds up into the wall and comes down for extra bed space. the other half of the basement is storage, washer, dryer, workshop. we have a partially fenced backyard. this home is priced at 159,900. it's got almost 3,400 square feet. that is less than $48 a square foot. you can't find a better home in a better neighborhood for that price. that is all kinds of house. $48 a square foot is nothing in this part of town. like you said, you can see ohio boulevard, one of my favorite streets in all of terre haute. i got to speak highly of this neighborhood. i just live a few blocks over, and i got to tell you, folks, i love it. come and get this one while it lasts. thank you. 2225 south 20th in terre haute, listed at 135,900. this is a beautiful all-brick ranch home, ready to move in. it's got a new kitchen, baths, flooring, and paint, a nice fenced corner lot with a shed. the partially-finished basement has two finished rooms, a workshop area, a laundry area with a sink, shower, and tons of storage. a 14 by 26 attached garage with a garage door opener and a key pad complete this gem. call cindy gilbert at 812-208-4463. this historic farrington grove queen anne-style home was built around 1870. the charm of yesteryear comes with this two-and-a-half-story home with 13 total rooms. the finished third story attic with pre-plumbed bathroom is ready to finish. it's got five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and approximately 3,400 square feet of living space. it's a corner lot with an attached two-car garage, a beautiful, unique, ornate staircase with moldings and trim inside and out, hardwoods, pocket doors, fireplaces and window seats. the basement is even still in good shape. it's got boiler heat and two large air conditioners. the inviting foyer leads to a parlor, sitting room, living room, dining room, three-quarter bath, and kitchen laundry room with staircases all on the main level. the second story has four to five bedrooms and a bath. the third story is all open with tons of natural light and pre-plumbed room ready to add that third bathroom. this home is a must-see at only 120,000, priced at less than $35 a square foot. some tlc would maximize the already present beauty of this charmer, so come take a look. good morning, jane. we're back on prime real estate. we've got a pretty house on the north side, all updated. tell me where we are. yeah, this is what i'll call professional flipper. he is very skilled and, between him and his wife, they do a fantastic job with these homes. talk about this house. how many bedrooms? how many bathrooms?what kind of space are we looking at here? well, we're on a corner lot, and we have three bedrooms, two baths, and then there's a finished basement. i love the area that they've kind of turned into a master suite. talk about it. huge walk-in closet, which is awesome, has an en suite bathroom, a full tub and shower, beautiful glass doors, and then there is another closet that has hook-ups for laundry, or you could put those in the basement if you want a second closet in the master. you mentioned the basement, lots of space down there. a lot of it has been updated into living space, but there's still some space that you could make your own bathroom. talk about that. yes. there is a brick wall shower downstairs, but also you could open up a wall and put a sink and a stool in there i believe. there's two nice rooms plus a huge pantry if you can or want to use storage totes, whatever would work in there. it's all shelved, and totes would fit in there great. definitely more space in this house than it looks like from the outside. yes. it's a large home. it's on a corner lot. there's a two-car attached garage, a patio out back, privacy fenced. let's look at the patio real quick, really nice and pretty back here. then you mentioned the two-car garage, a great asset, pull two cars in, and a great, great, great house. yes. the garage has recessed back so you really can't tell how large it is, but there's plenty of room for a workbench and lawn equipment as well as two large vehicles. i think this one moves fast, jane. i hope so. thanks. thank you. 1604 south 5th street, listed at 110,000. this traditional charmer is in the most desirable area of farrington grove historic district in the midst of this glorious blooming spring season this neighborhood is known for. approaching this stately two-story, notice the newly floored extra-large covered front porch. enter the home into a foyer parlor area with gleaming hardwoods. follow to the formal living room, formal dining room with arched doorways, and see through to the sunroom showing off all the windows and natural light. this owner has completely restored the home's charm while updating with all the modern conveniences today's buyer would desire. an updated kitchen, new laundry room, and back porch leading to the fenced backyard in new shed complete this property. down the hall is a double staircase to the four-bedroom, one-bath second story. the full attic has just been professionally cleaned. it's got a newer deck and roofing installed. call today for your appointment. jenny jones joins me now on prime real estate with jane rowe realty. jenny, we're in the historic district of terre haute, a great neighborhood. tell me where we are. we are in edgewood grove, and it's all about location, location, location. this house has been recently updated as well. talk about it. in 2012, it was updated completely. it is an open concept in the living room, dining room, and kitchen. we have a three bedroom, one bath, and it does have a basement with a big-size yard and one-car detached garage. lots of shade in the yard too. it is. really nice street, quiet street in edgewood grove, folks. i think this house seems to play up, space-wise, maybe bigger than it is because of the open concept. absolutely. what's your favorite feature of this house, jenny? the location, and it's a beautiful home. any additional features that you want to mention about this one, jenny? couple things. there is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. there's a large pantry off of the kitchen, which is a great aspect of the home. again, the location is awesome in edgewood grove. great size home in a great spot, folks. come and get it. it could be yours tomorrow. 3839 north 25th street in terre haute, listed at $84,900. this home has so much potential for the next buyer to increase living square footage and gain quick equity. it's turnkey and move-in ready due to the many updates that have been completed by the seller. with all the extra space this house offers, it allows the next buyer to make their own personal updates as well. open concept in the kitchen and dining room leads out to the beautiful in-ground pool and outdoor area. the new roof was installed in 2018, and a breezeway leading to a two-car garage is an added touch. call jenny jones today to schedule your viewing. a nice place, kelsey. just talk about this one a little bit. oh, well, it's got three bedrooms, one bath, big huge rooms on a corner lot. you see hardwood floors in a lot of these houses, but some interesting designs in the hardwoods in this house. it's an older home, and you can tell by the flooring. there's some really intricate stuff. they've definitely kept the original character and most of the floors throughout the entire house. what really got my attention was the back deck, a neat deck. you don't see that so often when you're right here in the middle of the city. yeah, and you'd be surprised that you actually have a lot of privacy back there. it is an open space, be great for cookouts, having people over, and just enjoying the summer. here we are on jane rowe realty with a unique property right in town, though it doesn't look like it. travis behem joins me now. travis, it looks like we're out in the middle of the woods, but we're just a few blocks from downtown terre haute. absolutely. this 2.25 acres offers a lot of choices here for someone to buy this place. you're talking about this property as one that would be really good for an investor or a first-time home buyer. absolutely. a very affordable property with a lot of land with it. yeah. the acreage is nice and also have an updated roof. you also have a newer furnace, new water heater, and the new water lines. definitely a perk for this place. the stuff that's expensive to fix has already been done. right, right, so come in, do a little tlc to it, and you have a nice little property here in town. what would you tell somebody that would come and look at this place? what really sticks out about it to you? i think the location's nice, convenient south side. you're right here by three or four blocks from margaret avenue and the overpass now, so it's convenient to anything in the south end. the private settings is really nice too for in town. call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. 61 south 18th street, listed at 54,900. this beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom home has high ceilings, new windows in 2017, new plumbing in 2018, new paint on the interior and exterior of the home, a fenced-in backyard with a shed, and lots of natural sunlight inside. it's a great starter home or investment property. the seller is offering a one-year home warranty. check out 61 south 18th street today. 5137 north 14th 1/2 street in terre haute, listed at 49,900. this house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. it's an affordable ranch-style home that has been a rental house for years. call jane rowe today to see this one. 2825 park street, listed at 49,900. this is a great opportunity for investors, contractors, or motivated homeowners to improve property. the home is being sold as-is and has the potential to gain quick sweat equity. location, location, location. this one sits on a corner lot located on the east side of terra haute. call jenny jones today at 812-264-5029 to schedule a showing. 3129 north 15th 1/2 street in terre haute, listed at 49,900. check out this adorable home situated on a quiet north end street near shopping and restaurants. this home has had several cosmetic updates recently, including new carpet in the second bedroom, refinished hardwood floors, replacement vinyl windows, fresh paint throughout, new siding on the garage, and a radon mitigation system that was installed in june of 2017. the dry basement has recently been painted and is perfect for additional storage. there is easy access to the unfinished attic through the second bedroom closet. that'll make converting it to living space a breeze one day. for additional information, call or text kelsey rich at 812-240-9735. hi. i'm cindy gilbert from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. hi. we're lee and rene goddard from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we can feature your listing on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. i'm steve winklepleck from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. hi. i'm kelsey rich from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. i'm jenny jones from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house can be featured next. hi. i'm steve winklepleck from jane rowe realty. thinking of selling your home? call us at jane rowe realty and find out how we feature our listings on tv throughout the wabash valley. hi. i'm jane rowe meiners from jane rowe realty. tune in to prime real estate sunday mornings only on my fox 10. call and ask how your house could be featured next. are you looking for the opportunity to run your own business? check out this successful bar located in a high-traffic area. it's well-established, nice and clean, has a three-way liquor license and gambling license. this bar comes with the furniture and other fixtures and has the potential to add food service for another revenue stream. call travis behem to schedule your viewing today. this property is currently hair with flair salon. this commercial property is situated on a corner lot with a large amount of on-site parking. it offers endless opportunities for the next owner. the salon currently has seven stations on the main floor and five additional rooms. some of them are even private rooms designed for an office, nail prep, shampoo stations, and drying. this property has a great floor plan if you wanted to convert it into a boutique or an office building. there are tons of possibilities here for an entrepreneur wanting to generate extra income or start their own business. call kelsey rich today to see this one. 4414 north 16th street in terre haute, listed at 11,999, two vacant lots on the north side being sold as-is. this is a great opportunity to build. the vacant lot includes well, septic, and electric is already run to this property. 501 north duane in sullivan, listed for $26,900. this is three parcels of land for sale, undeveloped, currently zoned industrial. it features trees and a large open space perfect for building on. call stephanie egan today for more details on this property. jane rowe realty has your rental solutions as well. we have several current rental properties available. if you're in the market for a rental property, jane rowe realty can help. below, find our current rental listings. if you don't see what you're looking for, call jenny at 812-264-5029. 1608 south center street. it's got one bedroom and one bathroom. it's only 490 a month. 2129 north 20th is a two-bedroom, one-bath for 600 a month. 1519 south 8th street is a three-bedroom, two-bath house that's 850 a month. 3026 south 8th street is a three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath house that's 900 a month. 6981 south artisans way is a 55-and-over community, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a one car garage. several villas are available. these are $2,036 a month and include all utilities. you've been watching prime real estate with jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. just call to find out how your house could be featured next. call 812-238-2500 or