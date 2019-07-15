Clear

The fallout from Hurricane Barry (now a tropical depression) will begin to edge its way into the News 10 viewing area to start the work week.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:47 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:47 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Monday: Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. High: 85°

Monday Night: Showers and storms continue. Low: 72°

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible. Heavy rain is likely. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

The fallout from Hurricane Barry (now a tropical depression) will begin to edge its way into the News 10 viewing area to start the work week. This will first bring a round of clouds, followed by on-again, off-again scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat for heavy rain exists now through about Wednesday, so keep an eye on those usual-suspect low-lying areas. Flash flooding will be a concern. Once the remnants move away from the area, blazing summer sunshine will return to the forecast with temperatures ranging into the low 90s.

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
