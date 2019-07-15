Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Mixing sun and clouds. Showers and storms possible. High: 85°

Monday Night: Showers and storms continue. Low: 72°

Tuesday: Showers and storms possible. Heavy rain is likely. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

The fallout from Hurricane Barry (now a tropical depression) will begin to edge its way into the News 10 viewing area to start the work week. This will first bring a round of clouds, followed by on-again, off-again scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat for heavy rain exists now through about Wednesday, so keep an eye on those usual-suspect low-lying areas. Flash flooding will be a concern. Once the remnants move away from the area, blazing summer sunshine will return to the forecast with temperatures ranging into the low 90s.