Speech to Text for Brazil mural celebrated at open house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several several several artists are showing off their creativity in one local community. there was an open hose in brazil along main street tonight. it was a way to showcase a new interactive mural. several artists helped to paint the mural. their goal was to beautify the city. tonight's event was a chance for the public to check out the work and meet those behind it. those in the community say it's great to see the hard work come together. "i'm elated. i'm so happy that everyone can have a space to come and enjoy and walk around and it's bright and colorful." plans are in the works for more summer beautification projects.