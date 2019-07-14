Speech to Text for Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

in noblesville and shelbyville monday. a wabash valley mentoring program earned a big award in las vegas tonight. earlier this evening... i spoke with vermiilion county commissioner tim yocum. he says the county won top honors for the "commissioners' mentoring program." this is video from the national association of counties 20-19 achievement awards dinner in las vegas. there... the mentoring program was recognized as the top in the community and civic programs category. the program allows high school students to shadow elected leaders at the vermillion county courthouse. the goal is to teach students how local government works and