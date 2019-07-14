Clear

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Vermillion County mentoring program earns national award

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:23 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

in noblesville and shelbyville monday. a wabash valley mentoring program earned a big award in las vegas tonight. earlier this evening... i spoke with vermiilion county commissioner tim yocum. he says the county won top honors for the "commissioners' mentoring program." this is video from the national association of counties 20-19 achievement awards dinner in las vegas. there... the mentoring program was recognized as the top in the community and civic programs category. the program allows high school students to shadow elected leaders at the vermillion county courthouse. the goal is to teach students how local government works and
