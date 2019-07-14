Clear

Crosswalk Painting Project

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 6:25 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Crosswalk Painting Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

14th". folks in terre haute are giving the downtown area some color... one paint stroke at a time. a local artist through arts illiana completed the first crosswalk painting in downtown terre haute today. it's a painting of ants walking on a checkered tablecloth. you can check out the painting on 7th and wabash. we spoke with the artists' sister. she says this is a great way to liven up the area. "everyone involved feels this sense of belonging, and one of the major points of this project is to build up the downtown area and draw attention to downtown terre haute and the cross roads of america." this was the first of four sidewalk paintings. the others are expected to be
