Community supports family of teen killed in car accident

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 6:25 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

have him again ." a mother is gratful for the support of the community after the loss her son... and you can still help. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. an unexpected death can be costly. for the wiggins family... they're trying to cover the cost of a funderal for their son -- robert clouse. he died july 3rd in a car accident. many gathered this afternoon at a spagetti fundraiser. they're making sure the family has help covering those expenses. news 10's richard solomon was there. he shares more on how the community is supporting this family in their time of need. " the people in riley weren't going to let the wiggins family struggle. many said giving back is exactly what robert would have done for anybody. jeremey and leona wiggins are trying to recover after the loss of their son..robert clouse. "you can't explain..we're not good we're not bad i wanna say at peace. we're there's no words that can explain what were feeling" now... the family is trying to pay for his funeral expenses. they need nearly 9-thousand dollars. but the community is right by their side. leona says helping others is exactly what her son would have done.. "robert did that. robert would help anyone he seen if there was a veteran on the side of the road we'd stop we'd give em food. what gives me peace is knowing how he lived to serve people" in fact....the fundraiser attracted others.. "nats of bikes" "it's a burden..it's a financial burden" chuck morris and others were out riding...supporting a separate fundraiser.. but when he saw a spaghetti dinner.. he couldn't pass up a plate.. "it's helping out a fellow man. that's what's important. so we all come out here and help donate got us something to eat" 250 people ate at the wiggins' fundraiser.. jeremy hopes that they remember the kindness robert gave throughout his life. "what's gonna keep my head up is the thought he wouldn't want me to mourn he wouldn't want me to...to cry." if you missed today's fundraiser...there's another one planned for july 20th at imperial lanes in terre haute. back to you. "
